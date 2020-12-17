Pet Pal: Venus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Venus. She is a three-year-old sweetheart from Norfolk Animal Care Center. Venus loves people, hanging out watching Hallmark movies, and enjoying the holiday festivities! Venus is currently in one of NACC’s foster homes enjoying time away from the shelter while she waits for her new family!



Norfolk Animal Care Center

If you’d like to make Venus a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at NACC at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

MORE FROM HRS!