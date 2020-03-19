Pet Pal: Texas!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If everything is bigger in Texas, that is definitely true of the smile on our pet pal’s face! This is “Texas” and he is available at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter at (757) 933-8900 or by visiting PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com.

