PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Texas Pete. Texas Pete is thriving at his foster home and is looking to be an only pet.

If you would like to visit or make Texas Pete a member of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc

They are running a “summer is cooler with pets” adoption special until July 1. All animal adoption fees are $35!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.