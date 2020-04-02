Pet Pal: Tank

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Tank! Tank is a 2-year-old hound mix from the Virginia Beach SPCA. He is an active guy who loves playing ball and frisbee and he would make a great running partner. He gets along with kids but would probably do best in a home with older children because he is high energy.

If you would like to meet TANK and make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

