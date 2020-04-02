Pet Pal: Tank

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Tank! Tank is a 2-year-old hound mix from the Virginia Beach SPCA. He is an active guy who loves playing ball and frisbee and he would make a great running partner. He gets along with kids but would probably do best in a home with older children because he is high energy.

If you would like to meet TANK and make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

MORE FROM HRS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories