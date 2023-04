PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal this week is from Virginia Beach SPCA. Tabitha is an 8-year-old, playful, and very affectionate cat. She would do best with older, cat-savvy children. If you want to make Tabitha a part of your family go to vbspca.com or call 757-427-0070!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.