Pet Pal: Tabasco

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Tabasco! He is an eight-year-old terrier mix from Norfolk Animal Care Center. He is all about the spice of life! Tabasco is ready to walk the beach or snuggle up on the couch with you. If you would like to meet Tabasco and make him a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center today!

Norfolk Animal Care Center
Visit norfolk.gov/NACC or call (757) 441-5505 for all the details.

