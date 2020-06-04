Pet Pal: Squash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This little guy needs a very special owner. Squash is a cuddly friend for people, dogs, and cats and he has a lot of love to give — but terminal health issues may mean not as much time. If you can open your home as a hospice and help Squash spend the rest of his life with the comfort and joy of a human companion, he is available at the Norfolk Animal Care Center.
Norfolk Animal Care Center
Call (757) 441-5505
Visit Norfolk.gov/NACC
