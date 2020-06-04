Pet Pal: Squash

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This little guy needs a very special owner. Squash is a cuddly friend for people, dogs, and cats and he has a lot of love to give — but terminal health issues may mean not as much time. If you can open your home as a hospice and help Squash spend the rest of his life with the comfort and joy of a human companion, he is available at the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Norfolk Animal Care Center
Call (757) 441-5505
Visit Norfolk.gov/NACC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***