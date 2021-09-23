Pet Pal: Shiner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Shiner! Shiner is a 9-year-old mixed breed from Portsmouth Humane Society. He’s an easy going guy who loves to get up and play as much as he loves curling up on the sofa with you!

If you’d like to meet Shiner and pal around with him on your next adventure… get in touch with the folks at the Portsmouth Humane Society by calling (757) 397-6004 or visit Portsmouthhumanesociety.org

