Pet Pal: Shiner

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Shiner! Shiner is a 9-year-old mixed breed from Portsmouth Humane Society. He’s an easy going guy who loves to get up and play as much as he loves curling up on the sofa with you!

If you’d like to meet Shiner and pal around with him on your next adventure… get in touch with the folks at the Portsmouth Humane Society by calling (757) 397-6004 or visit Portsmouthhumanesociety.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter