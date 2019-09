PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal of the week is Santino. He’s an 8-year old Shih Tzu from Norfolk Animal Care Center.

If you’d like to make Santino a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.