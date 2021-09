PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Rusty. He is 7-years-old and has had a tough time finding his forever home.

Rusty gets along with other animals and all people. You can find him at the Norfolk SPCA.

Call (757)622-3319 or visit norfolkspca.org.

