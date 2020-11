PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This friendly fella will never complain about going on all of your errands and adventures, as long as there’s the possibility of a treat!

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Rocco is available at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Call (757) 933-8900 or visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

More From HRS!