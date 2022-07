PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Man’s best friend of the week is none other than Reagan herself.

If you want a 4 year old terrier-pit bull mix who just wants to walk and take naps in the sun, then go to Peninsula SPCA or get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Suburu.