PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Pretty Girl! Pretty Girl is a 3-year-old beauty from Peninsula SPCA. Pretty Girl is looking for a home where she can be the only fur baby and she prefers older children.

If you’d like to meet her and let her mesmerize you with her beautiful eyes, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org

