Pet Pal: Periwinkle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This six-month-old kitten is actually a social butterfly and ready to join your family! He loves to play with toys and other cats, so even if you already have a furry friend, Periwinkle could still be the perfect fit.

Norfolk SPCA

If you’d like to meet Periwinkle or any of his friends, get in touch with the Norfolk SPCA (757) 622-3319 or visit NorfolkSPCA.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

More From HRS!