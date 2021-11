PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Watson – a 2-year-old mix from Norfolk Animal Care Center. He’s a sweet and friendly fella who has been at the shelter since August.

If you’re not ready to adopt Watson is also available to foster.

If you’d like to meet Watson and make him part of your family get in touch with Norfolk Animal Care Center by calling (757) 441-5505 OR visiting Norfolk.Gov/NACC.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.