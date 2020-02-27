Pet Pal of the Week: Tyson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Tyson. Tyson is an 8-year-old Bichon Frise mix from the Peninsula SPCA. He’s a sweet little guy with great manners and loves to roam around the house playing with his toys.

If you’d like to make Tyson a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit Peninsula SPCA.org.

