PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This is Sheldon! Staff at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter say he loves to play, lounge around and nap with his head in your palms. He’s not a fan of other pets and most young children don’t quite understand how to play with him.

If you’d like to make Sheldon a part of your family his adoption fee is $50, but if you adopt him from March 17 through 20, his fee will be half-off.

Get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter by calling (757) 933-8900 or visit peninsulaanimalshelter.com.

