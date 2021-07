PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Meet our Pet Pal of the Week, Rio!

This handsome fella is a 7-month-old pup from Suffolk Animal Care Center. He’s a fun guy and loves to play with toys. He needs some training to help his personality shine! Rio would be best in an active home where he can be the center of attention.

Connect with Suffolk Animal Care Center:

by phone: 757-514-7855

on their website , or

, or via Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.