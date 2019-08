PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal of the week is Ricky! He is a 2-year-old Chihuahua from Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Ricky is great with older kids and dogs.

If you’d like to meet Ricky and see if he’d be a good fit for your family get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter at (757) 933-8900 or visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru