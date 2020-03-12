Pet Pal of the Week: Peggy Sue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Peggy Sue. Peggy Sue is a 10-year-old Puggle from Chesapeake Humane Society. She’s very sweet, laid back and gets along with everyone and her favorite things are ear scratches and naps in the sunshine.

If you’d like to make Peggy Sue a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society at (757) 546-5355 or visit Chesapeake Humane.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

