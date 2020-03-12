Pet Pal of the Week: Peggy Sue

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Peggy Sue. Peggy Sue is a 10-year-old Puggle from Chesapeake Humane Society. She’s very sweet, laid back and gets along with everyone and her favorite things are ear scratches and naps in the sunshine.

If you’d like to make Peggy Sue a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society at (757) 546-5355 or visit Chesapeake Humane.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

MORE FROM HRS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories