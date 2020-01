PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Oscar. Oscar is a 5-month-old pit bull puppy from the Norfolk SPCA.

He’s an adorable little fella, but since he’s a puppy, he has some learning to do, but he’s at the perfect age for that!

If you’d like to meet Oscar and see if he’d be a great addition to your family… get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit Norfolk SPCA.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.