Live Now
Members of North Carolina’s Coronavirus Task Force holding briefing

Pet Pal of the Week: Orla

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Orla. Orla is a 2-year-old mixed breed from Norfolk Animal Care Center. She is very sweet and social and loves everyone she meets. She is very smart and doing very well with crate and obedience training. If you would like to make Orla a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories