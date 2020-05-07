Pet Pal of the Week: Orla

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Orla. Orla is a 2-year-old mixed breed from Norfolk Animal Care Center. She is very sweet and social and loves everyone she meets. She is very smart and doing very well with crate and obedience training. If you would like to make Orla a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC.

