Pet Pal of the Week: Mouse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This is Mouse! She is an adorable one-and-a-half year old Shepherd mix who loves her toys and walks on a leash.

She is a smart girl and unique because she is deaf. She has learned hand commands like “sit” and is eager to learn more. Deaf pets should never be allowed to roam freely outdoors unless they are in a securely fenced enclosure, since they cannot hear cars or other dangers approaching.

If you’d like to make Mouse a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Peninsula SPCA by calling (757) 595-1399 or visit peninsulaspca.org.

