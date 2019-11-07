Pet Pal of the Week: Lamb Chop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Lamb Chop.



She’s a five and a half year old Alaskan Husky mix from Peninsula SPCA.

Lamb Chop is such a sweetheart and she LOVES her stuffed animals! This lovely lady enjoys long walks and has great house manners, but she’d do best in a home where she’s the only pup.



If you’d like to meet Lamb Chop and make her or one of her friends at the shelter a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org

