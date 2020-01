PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the week is Justice! She is a 5-year-old terrier mix from the Virginia Beach SPCA.

She is a very active girl who LOVES to be outside so she will need plenty of backyard space to move!

If you’d like to meet Justice and see if she’d be a great addition to your family, get in touch with the folks at the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.COM

