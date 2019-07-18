Pet Pal of the Week: Jumba

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal of the week is Jumba. Jumba is a 10-year-old senior beagle-mix from the Peninsula SPCA. This distinguished 10-year-old has a disk issue that limits the use of his hind legs, but that’s not a problem for him because he LOVES cruising around in his stroller!

Jumba gets along with kids of all ages, but he’d do best in a home where he’s the only pup.

If you’d like to meet Jumba and make this special fella a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at the Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit Peninsula SPCA.org

