Pet Pal of the Week: Jordan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meet two-year-old Jordan! He may have three legs, but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life and chasing tennis balls!

He would do best in a home with older children who can handle his energy and playful attitude.

Jordan is currently hanging out in a foster home until he’s adopted, so if you’d like to meet Jordan get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center by calling (757) 441-5505 or visiting their website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.