PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meet our Pet Pal of the Week, Jetson! He’s a one-year-old lab mix from Portsmouth Humane Society.

At his young age, he’s a gentle giant who loves snacks, squeaky toys and playing in the water.

Jetson is currently with a foster family, so if you’d like to meet him and make him a part of your family get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society by calling (757) 397-6004 or visit portsmouthhumanesociety.org.

