Pet Pal of the Week: Jax

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Jax a gentle German Shepherd from Norfolk Animal Care Center. He’s a friendly and relaxed guy who enjoys lounging and cuddling, but he still has plenty of playful energy.

Jax is currently hanging out in a foster home where he’s getting along great with other dogs and a cat, but people are his favorite!

If you’d like to make Jax a part of your family get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center by calling 757-441-5505 or visiting Norfolk.gov/NACC.

