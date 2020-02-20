Pet Pal of the Week: Faith

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Faith! She is a three-year-old lab mix from the Heritage Humane Society. She loves all of the attention so she would be best in a home with no other pets and no small children.

If you’d like to make Faith a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit heritagehumane.org/

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

