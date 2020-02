PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Dixie May. She is a 2-year-old boxer mix from Norfolk Animal Care Center. She’s an all around, easy going gal who gets along with anyone including cats and dogs!

If you’d like to make Dixie May a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC

