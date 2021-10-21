Pet Pal of the Week: Deuce

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This handsome fella is Deuce. He’s a 9-year-old spunky senior from Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and is proof that senior dogs make awesome pets!

Deuce is a good boy who loves his people and tasty snacks, especially his favorite – Pupperoni! He is well-mannered, does wonderful on a leash and loves to snuggle up on the couch or in a warm sunbeam.

He would do best in a home where he’s the only pet because he wants to be your best friend.

If you’re the lucky ace for Deuce get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter by calling (757) 933-8900 OR visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com.

