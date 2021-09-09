Pet Pal of the Week: Cooper

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meet Cooper, our Pet Pal of the Week! Cooper is a 3-year-old Plott Hound mix from the Peninsula SPCA. He’s a happy guy who loves to play tug of war and is very motivated by treats!

Cooper is a bigger fella who would do well as an only pet in a home with kids over 12.
If you’d like to meet Cooper and let this goofy guy make a play for your heart, get in touch with the folks at the Peninsula SPCA by CALLING (757) 595-1399 OR VISIT PeninsulaSPCA.org

