PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal of the week is Buck! Buck is a 3-year-old Walker Coonhound mix from the Virginia Beach SPCA. Buck is a big fella, but he’s easy going and gets along with everyone. He doesn’t like loud noises, like thunder and fireworks.

If you’d like to meet Buck, get in touch with the folks at the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com

