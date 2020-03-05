Pet Pal of the Week: Bob

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Bob! He’s an 8-year-old boxer/lab mix from the Portsmouth Humane Society and he’s been at the shelter since January 21. He loves warming the hearts of all humans, but is a bit more particular about other dogs.

If you’d like to make Bob a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004 or visit PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

