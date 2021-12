PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Say hi to Bo Peep! She’s 8-years-old who likes other dogs and loves to play! She doesn’t need a home with another dog but would appreciate a playmate or two.

Bo Peep is housetrained and crate trained.

If you are interested in adopting Bo Peep, fill out an adoption application online!

Get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society by calling 757-546-5355 or visiting their website.

