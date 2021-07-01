Pet Pal of the Week: Blaze

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is Blaze and don’t let his rugged good looks fool you! This three-year-old fella is a happy boy who loves to play with his toys, cuddle and he gives hugs!



Blaze is just as sweet as can be and would do best in a home with an active family that would give him plenty of playtime and walks!



If you’d like to meet Blaze and make him a part of your family get in touch with the folks at the Peninsula SPCA by calling (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.