Pet Pal of the Week: Bennett

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal of the week is Bennett! He’s a 6-year-old hound mix who is just as silly as can be! He’s friendly, outgoing and loves to play outside. He’s been at Suffolk Animal Care for more than a year, so he’s more than ready for a forever home!

If you’d like to meet Bennett and see if he’d be a good fit for your family, get in touch with the folks at Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVa.us.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.