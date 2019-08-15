Pet Pal of the Week: Bennett

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our pet pal of the week is Bennett! He’s a 6-year-old hound mix who is just as silly as can be! He’s friendly, outgoing and loves to play outside. He’s been at Suffolk Animal Care for more than a year, so he’s more than ready for a forever home!

If you’d like to meet Bennett and see if he’d be a good fit for your family, get in touch with the folks at Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVa.us.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***