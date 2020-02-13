PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Anya. She is a 5-year-old hound mix from Suffolk Animal Care Center. Anya is a sweet girl who gets along greatly with other dogs, and she loves her treats and toys!
If you’d like to make Anya a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVa.us
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.
More From HRS
- Pet Pal of the Week: Anya
- Pet Pal of the Week: Dixie May
- Pet Pal of the Week: Justice!
- Pet Pal of the Week: Oscar
- Pet Pal of the Week: Cookie