Pet Pal of the Week: Anya

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Anya. She is a 5-year-old hound mix from Suffolk Animal Care Center. Anya is a sweet girl who gets along greatly with other dogs, and she loves her treats and toys!

If you’d like to make Anya a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVa.us

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

