Pet Pal of the Week: American Ninja Warrior

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is a 6-year-old kitty from Chesapeake Humane Society and there aren’t a lot of obstacles that he can’t handle. He had a rough start in life and was left behind when his family moved, living a life outdoors which can be tough for cats. A caring neighbor spotted him and he was rescued, but he certainly deserves a forever home!

If you’re interested in meeting American Ninja Warrior and making him a part of your family get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society by calling (757) 546-5355 or visit them online at chesapeakehumane.org and the best part one of the wonderful shelter volunteers will be happy to cover his adoption fee.

