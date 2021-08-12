Pet Pal of the Week: Ace

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This handsome fella is Ace, a 4-year-old adventurer from Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where he’s quite the charmer.

Ace is active, playful and doesn’t miss anything that’s happening around him! He gets along with other dogs and would do best in an active home where he can go on a lot more adventures.

If you’d like to meet Ace and let him be the life of your party, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter by calling (757) 933-8900 or visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com. If you’re not ready to adopt they’re always looking for foster families!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru