Pet Pal of the Week: Ace

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This handsome fella is Ace, a 4-year-old adventurer from Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where he’s quite the charmer.

Ace is active, playful and doesn’t miss anything that’s happening around him! He gets along with other dogs and would do best in an active home where he can go on a lot more adventures.

If you’d like to meet Ace and let him be the life of your party, get in touch with the folks at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter by calling (757) 933-8900 or visit PeninsulaAnimalShelter.com. If you’re not ready to adopt they’re always looking for foster families!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter