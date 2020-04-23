Pet Pal: Nubbins

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This two-year-old kitty is missing one limb, but is still very limber! He can run and jump and do all the wonderful things cats do, and “Nubbins” would love to prove it at your house!

If you would like to make Nubbins a part of your family,

Get in touch with the folks at the Chesapeake Humane Society by calling 757-546-5355

or visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.

