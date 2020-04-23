Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Pet Pal: Nubbins

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This two-year-old kitty is missing one limb, but is still very limber! He can run and jump and do all the wonderful things cats do, and “Nubbins” would love to prove it at your house!

If you would like to make Nubbins a part of your family,
Get in touch with the folks at the Chesapeake Humane Society by calling 757-546-5355
or visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories