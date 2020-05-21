Pet Pal: Munchkin!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This five-year-old terrier mix is looking for toys, belly rubs, and a human companion who she can have all to herself! If you would like to meet Munchkin, reach out to folks at the Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru

