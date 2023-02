PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the week, Mugs, is looking for a home. He is already house-trained and enjoys long walks and doing whatever he can to get some treats. His fun and silly self will be sure to keep you entertained and smiling! If you would like to make Mugs a part of your family, get in touch with the Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or peninsulaspca.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.