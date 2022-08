PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mufasa is ready to be adopted! He is an older dog who still has plenty of energy. He loves to play and would be great for first-time dog parents. If you’d like to make Mufasa a part of your family, get in touch with the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit their website norfolkspca.org.

