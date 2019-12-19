Pet Pal: Miss Sheba

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our pet pal of the week is Miss Sheba.

Sheba is a 4-year-old mix from Norfolk Animal Care Center. She’s been with a foster family for a while and she enjoys cuddling on the couch and relaxing in her crate.

Sheba would do best in a home with another dog as she doesn’t like to be left all alone. If you’d like to meet Sheba and make her a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc.

