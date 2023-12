PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Meet Mia! She’s our Pet Pal of the week from the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center. This 5-year-old pup is house trained, good with kids, playful and active. If you’d like to meet Mia, get in touch with them at 757-385-4444 or visit VBACAC.com.

