PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix named Marcus. He does need a home without cats and kids over the age of 12, but he’s a fun little guy. You can find Marcus at the Virginia Beach SPCA by calling (757) 427-0070 or visit vbspca.com

