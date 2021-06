PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Lua! She is a three-year-old cat who is playful and loves to climb her cat trees.

She is currently at the Virginia Beach SPCA while she looks for her forever home!

You can reach out to the shelter at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com

Through the end of the month, her adoption fee is 50 percent off in celebration of Adopt A Shelter Cat Month.

