Pet Pal: Lizzie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Lizzie! She’s a very special 6-year-old kitty from Heritage Humane Society. She has quite the origin story. When she was found, she had some painful dental problems, and getting her healthy meant extracting all her teeth. But after some medical care and some TLC, Lizzy has adapted to her toothlessness and is healthy, happy, and just like any other kitty.

Heritage Humane Society

Get in touch with the folks at Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150

Visit HeritageHumane.org

