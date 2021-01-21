Pet Pal: Lizzie

Pet Pals

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Lizzie! She’s a very special 6-year-old kitty from Heritage Humane Society. She has quite the origin story. When she was found, she had some painful dental problems, and getting her healthy meant extracting all her teeth. But after some medical care and some TLC, Lizzy has adapted to her toothlessness and is healthy, happy, and just like any other kitty.

Heritage Humane Society
Get in touch with the folks at Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150
Visit HeritageHumane.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***